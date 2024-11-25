Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,504,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331,662 shares during the period. Under Armour accounts for 1.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $22,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 33,725.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Under Armour by 12.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,143 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 831,202 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $3,394,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $1,700,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

