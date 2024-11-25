Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,524 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after buying an additional 106,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after acquiring an additional 124,571 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $954,530,000 after purchasing an additional 322,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $877,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,767,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $682,063,000 after purchasing an additional 57,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.46. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

