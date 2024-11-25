VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.28, but opened at $36.99. VanEck Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 3,673,555 shares.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

