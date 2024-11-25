Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,760. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.