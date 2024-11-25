Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $180.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.47 and a twelve month high of $180.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

