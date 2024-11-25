Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Freshworks (FRSH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH) in the last few weeks:
- 11/7/2024 – Freshworks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Freshworks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Freshworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Freshworks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Freshworks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Freshworks had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Freshworks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/16/2024 – Freshworks is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – Freshworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Freshworks Price Performance
Shares of FRSH opened at $16.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 0.72. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $24.98.
Insider Activity at Freshworks
In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $52,331.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,478.01. This represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $93,199.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,406.88. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,463 shares of company stock valued at $406,714. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
