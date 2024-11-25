Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Air Canada (AC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Air Canada (TSE: AC):

11/18/2024 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$21.00 to C$28.50.

11/6/2024 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$18.00 to C$22.00.

11/4/2024 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$25.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$20.00.

11/4/2024 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$26.50 to C$28.00.

11/4/2024 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

11/4/2024 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$29.00.

11/4/2024 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

11/4/2024 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$21.75 to C$26.75.

11/4/2024 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

11/4/2024 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$27.00.

11/4/2024 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.50.

11/3/2024 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/16/2024 – Air Canada was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2024 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

Air Canada Stock Up 3.1 %

AC stock traded up C$0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$24.95. 1,818,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.81. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.47 and a 12 month high of C$24.99. The company has a market cap of C$8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

