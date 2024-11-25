Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $38.78 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.10% of Vistra worth $38,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

Vistra Trading Down 2.8 %

VST stock opened at $161.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $168.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.