Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $44.82 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $44,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average is $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,634. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

