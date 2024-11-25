Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,299 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 59.1% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,946,000 after acquiring an additional 104,771 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $222.97 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.45 and its 200 day moving average is $195.57.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

