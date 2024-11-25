Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,542,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,481,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.31% of Expro Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,334,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,435,000 after acquiring an additional 219,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expro Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,084,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after purchasing an additional 404,392 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,811,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,288,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 566.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Price Performance

NYSE:XPRO opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Expro Group had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $422.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPRO

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.