Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,542,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,481,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.31% of Expro Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,334,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,435,000 after acquiring an additional 219,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expro Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,084,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after purchasing an additional 404,392 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,811,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,288,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 566.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Expro Group Price Performance
NYSE:XPRO opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPRO
Expro Group Company Profile
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Expro Group
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.