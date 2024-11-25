Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 1.2 %

Xylem stock opened at $126.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.