Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.410-5.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.29-1.30 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.03. 16,226,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,483. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $13,733,895.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $963,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,565,887.24. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,108 shares of company stock worth $26,796,191. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

