36,693 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,118,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 760,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 694,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,640,000 after buying an additional 278,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,930,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,229.60. This represents a 46.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABM. UBS Group raised their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

ABM opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

