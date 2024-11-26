Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Raises Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $105,366.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,058.64. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,127.50. This represents a 60.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $127.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.78.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About UMB Financial



UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

