Avestar Capital LLC Buys 699 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in KLA by 32,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,647,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,811,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,684,000 after buying an additional 286,015 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,401,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $644.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $527.11 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $708.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $760.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.55.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

