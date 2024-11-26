Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,787 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.