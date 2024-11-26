Bank of Hawaii Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

