Binance Staked SOL Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $853.75 Million (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Binance Staked SOL token can currently be purchased for about $233.42 or 0.00250057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Staked SOL has a total market capitalization of $853.75 million and $13.37 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Staked SOL Token Profile

Binance Staked SOL’s genesis date was September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 3,657,497 tokens. The official website for Binance Staked SOL is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Binance Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 3,575,690.38946405. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 242.70435953 USD and is down -5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $14,330,549.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

