Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.50% from the stock’s previous close.

BHVN has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biohaven from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Get Biohaven alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BHVN

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -8.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,970. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at $71,590,937.49. This represents a 0.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,509,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,226,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,142,000 after buying an additional 328,099 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 181.4% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after buying an additional 1,449,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,696,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 745.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,922 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.