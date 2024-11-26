Blast 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $116.77 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Blast has a market cap of $245.42 million and $116.77 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blast token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blast has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,085.49 or 0.99597095 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93,907.51 or 0.99408684 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Blast

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,618,346,480 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 22,602,021,773.623795 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01157409 USD and is up 6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $158,248,726.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

