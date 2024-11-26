Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) versus QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Head-To-Head Survey

Risk & Volatility

QuantaSing Group has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Bright Scholar Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 10.15% 104.58% 28.73% Bright Scholar Education -15.84% -0.34% -0.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Bright Scholar Education”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $522.26 million 0.28 $53.05 million $0.93 3.02 Bright Scholar Education $292.60 million N/A -$54.44 million ($1.67) -1.10

Institutional and Insider Ownership

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Scholar Education. Bright Scholar Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantaSing Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

26.1% of Bright Scholar Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuantaSing Group beats Bright Scholar Education on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Bright Scholar Education

(Get Free Report)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services. It also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, and international education consulting services, as well as career counselling and international contest training services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.