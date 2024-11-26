Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) PT at C$17.60

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.60.

PEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$17.01 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$11.09 and a 52-week high of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total transaction of C$56,698.80. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total transaction of C$508,548.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,240 shares of company stock worth $4,045,728. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

