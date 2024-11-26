Calnex Solutions plc (CLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Calnex Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON CLX opened at GBX 60.23 ($0.76) on Tuesday. Calnex Solutions has a 1-year low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.63. The company has a market cap of £52.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,756.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Calnex Solutions

In other news, insider Graeme Bissett acquired 39,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £20,042.49 ($25,172.68). Corporate insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About Calnex Solutions

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.