CARV (CARV) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $127.16 Million

CARV (CARV) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One CARV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. CARV has a total market capitalization of $127.16 million and approximately $107.67 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CARV has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,030.00 or 0.99636550 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,687.95 or 0.99266223 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CARV Profile

CARV’s genesis date was February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,384,083 tokens. CARV’s official message board is medium.com/@carv. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. CARV’s official website is carv.io.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Base platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 150,384,083 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.90310671 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $93,520,698.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CARV using one of the exchanges listed above.

