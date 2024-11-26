Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up approximately 1.2% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $47,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:CAG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 364,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
