Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up approximately 1.2% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $47,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 364,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.