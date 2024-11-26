Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,461 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,841 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $536.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.50 and a 52-week high of $552.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,625. This represents a 15.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,539 shares of company stock valued at $26,112,364. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

