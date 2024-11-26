Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 150,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $225.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $249.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.48.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 70.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.