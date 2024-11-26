Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 7.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of NVR by 8.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 13.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $9,295.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,052.58 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9,420.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,612.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $125.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,679. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.