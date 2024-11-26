Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on December 27th

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Diversified Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:DEC opened at GBX 1,285.83 ($16.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.61. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 818.50 ($10.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,447 ($18.17). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 942.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,035.74. The company has a market cap of £623.75 million, a P/E ratio of 602.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Sandra Stash acquired 1,040 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.13) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($14,694.80). Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

