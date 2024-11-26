DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 230,000 Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRN. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Veren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Veren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veren from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Veren in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Veren Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VRN opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Veren Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Veren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Veren Profile

(Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.