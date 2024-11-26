DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Lifted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after acquiring an additional 567,732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,800.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 327,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 513,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 321,456 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

