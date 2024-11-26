Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,177 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,767 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

SAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.