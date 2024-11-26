Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

