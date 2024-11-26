Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells 1,837 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total transaction of $541,951.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,223.20. This represents a 61.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $18.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.29. 13,159,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,182,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 3.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.18 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,919,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435,886 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,434,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $609,789,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

