Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 18,615,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 59,858,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

