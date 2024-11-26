International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Boosted by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -17.60%.

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

