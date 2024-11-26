Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.39 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,727,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

