Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 39.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

