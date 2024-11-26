Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,158,000 after buying an additional 1,280,922 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 385,228 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 264,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 263,700 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,256,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

