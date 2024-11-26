Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Trading Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.78. 1,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Kuaishou Technology Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile
Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kuaishou Technology
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.