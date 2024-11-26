Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $66.20 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,893 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises 1.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Ball were worth $66,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Ball by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE BALL traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

