Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases 75 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBCay One RSC Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 140.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

QQQ stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,817,754. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $382.66 and a 12 month high of $515.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.65.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

