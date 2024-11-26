McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 1.02% of McGrath RentCorp worth $26,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MGRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 15,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $1,898,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,630,430.92. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Dawson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,000. This represents a 83.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $130.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $266.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

