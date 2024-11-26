Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MDT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

NYSE MDT opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average of $84.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,643,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,486,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 689,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,042,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

