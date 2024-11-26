Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,163 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.78% of Modine Manufacturing worth $54,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 86.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 23,314 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $9,379,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOD opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.25.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

