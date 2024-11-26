Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) CEO Manchester Management Co Llc Buys 166,666 Shares

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) CEO Manchester Management Co Llc acquired 166,666 shares of Modular Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $249,999.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,284,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,114.50. This trade represents a 5.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Modular Medical Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Modular Medical stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. Modular Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modular Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Modular Medical during the first quarter worth $1,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modular Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Modular Medical by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,462,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 656,330 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Modular Medical by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 537,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Modular Medical by 299.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 56,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

