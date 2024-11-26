Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE JWN traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. Nordstrom has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $24.99.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JWN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.