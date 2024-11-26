Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93.
NYSE JWN traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. Nordstrom has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $24.99.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.
In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
