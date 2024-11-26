North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$28.02 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$22.68 and a 52-week high of C$34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$748.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 2,900 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$80,272.00. Also, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,900 shares of company stock worth $372,377. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

