Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $98.17 and a twelve month high of $121.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

